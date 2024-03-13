Sunrise brief: Car batteries can optimize the power grid

Longroad Energy installing U.S.-made First Solar modules in Arizona solar-plus-storage plant The 220 MWdc solar and 214 MWac / 855 MWh Serrano solar-plus-storage project will also feature Powin’s BESS, Sungrow inverters, and Nextracker trackers.

Car batteries can optimize the power grid Australian researchers have found that if 10% of vehicles are electric and utilize V2G connections, they could reduce peak electricity demand at local substations by 6% and save car owners hundreds of dollars per year on charging costs.

Group challenges anti-renewables messaging of 50-state policy network The pro-renewables Energy and Policy Institute has challenged the state-level energy policy work of the State Policy Network, which reports annual revenues of $24 million and combined annual revenues across its 150 think tank members of $188 million.

Decarbonized aviation attracts venture capital Since 2016, some $2.4 billion worth of venture capital flowed to companies developing electric aviation and other air travel decarbonization technologies with a strong start in investment volume in 2024, according to Dealroom.co, a Dutch data and intelligence firm.

Gray skies over Californian solar There may be a global solar boom but a drastic revision of California’s net metering program has ruptured the industry overnight and is affecting everyone from installers to financiers to makers of power electronics, as Tristan Rayner reports.

U.S. steel solar module frames have one tenth embodied carbon of Chinese aluminum alternatives An independent study commissioned by Origami Solar and conducted by Boundless Impact Research & Analytics found that U.S.-made recycled steel module frames show a 90.4% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional virgin material aluminum module frames shipped from China.