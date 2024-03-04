Sunrise brief: Massachusetts expands solar net metering, bucking a national trend

Achieving compatibility between solar project developers and mineral estate holders How to play in the sandbox: Understanding the interplay of the mineral estate and the surface estate and strategies for successful surface project development in Texas, California and elsewhere.
Baltimore Gas and Electric installs battery storage system to manage winter peaks The 2.5 MW/9.74 MWh Hitachi Energy facility helped the utility avoid distribution upgrade costs and also participates in the PJM Interconnection.
Module prices steady as market mulls price hikes In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.
Debunking solar myths: What about nuclear? Part three of Dan Shugar’s series on replacing fiction with facts about solar, when the proverbial Uncle Bob comes to dinner.
Massachusetts expands solar net metering, bucking a national trend Massachusetts expanded access to net metering, showing a commitment to distributed energy. The Department of Public Utilities expects to save ratepayers $10 million with the regulatory change.
