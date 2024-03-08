Sunrise brief: How to boost U.S. solar rooftop installations

Bloom Energy teams up with Shell to look at large-scale hydrogen projects The companies are aiming to develop large-scale solid oxide electrolyzer systems to generate hydrogen for use by Shell.
A look at the great transformer shortage affecting U.S. utilities An NREL team finds that lead times for transformers has grown fourfold in three years, with orders sometimes taking two years. Additionally price increases of four to nine times have been reported in the past 3 years.
Massachusetts initiative assists affordable housing adoption of solar The Massachusetts STAR program announced its fourth phase of program participants.
Policy recommendations to support U.S. rooftop solar installation Rooftop solar has the technical potential to serve 45% of electricity demand, based on 2022 demand levels, said a report from Environment America. As of that year, it served about 1.5% of electricity consumed.
Texas manufacturer signs onto three-party power purchase agreement A 2.6 MW solar project in Seguin, Texas will supply about 13% of electricity needs of Vitesco Technologies, an automotive supplier.
