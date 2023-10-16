Sunrise brief: 3Sun to offer Oklahoma-built modules by 2025, perovskites possible by 2027 

3Sun to offer Oklahoma-built modules by 2025, perovskites possible by 2027 3Sun, once limited to Enel projects, has plans for up to 9 GW of global module manufacturing capacity split between the Old and New World locations – with the potential of perovskite modules being available in 2027.

Pope Francis says the renewables transition is happening too slowly The Pope expressed high hopes for next month’s global climate conference.

Aqua Metals, 6K plan first circular supply chain for lithium batteries in the U.S. The two companies have signed a multi-part memorandum of understanding, and are planning a co-located facility at a site in Jackson, Tennessee.

Solar cell prices are expected to hit fresh record lows following China’s Golden Week In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

Construction begins on 550 MW solar / 150 MW energy storage in Mississippi Origis Energy and the Tennessee Valley Authority announced the facilities, which will be built in three phases.