Texas manufacturer signs onto three-party power purchase agreement

A solar plant constructed as a partnership between global automotive supplier Vitesco Technologies, San Antonio-based Big Sun Solar and electric cooperative GVEC, is said to be one of the first three-party power purchase agreements in Texas.

The ground-mount, tracker-based project is built on 12 acres adjacent to the Vitesco Technologies’ manufacturing facility, where the company makes drive systems and electrification solutions for sustainable mobility.

Through the power purchase agreement, Big Sun Solar is the developer, owner and operator and Vitesco Technologies purchases the electricity from GVEC.

The 2.6 MW project is expected to generate roughly 4,800 MW/h per year with 4,800 Jinko Eagle 545 W solar modules mounted on Array Technologies DuraTrack HZ v3 trackers. The site will use 16 SMA Sunny Highpower Peak3 125kW inverters.

Now operational, the solar plant is expected to produce enough electricity to cover about 13% of the company’s annual energy consumption at the Seguin facility, or the equivalent of powering 330 Texas homes.

“Powering clean mobility is our mission, and that certainly includes taking responsible actions supporting our manufacturing processes to reduce the environmental effects of the automotive industry,” said Dr. Hans-Juergen Braun, global head of operations for Vitesco Technologies.

“This solar energy project owes its success to the dedication and vision of our team in Seguin as well as our partners with Big Sun and the GVEC,” said Hans-Juergen Braun. “These initiatives and opportunities are driving our global footprint toward success and growth not only benefitting our company, but also our employees, shareholders, business partners and world as a whole.”

Vitesco Technologies and Big Sun Solar report that they are currently discussing opportunities to implement additional sustainable energy projects at the facility.