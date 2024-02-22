Sunrise brief: Tax credit transferability attracting billions to grid-scale solar and batteries

GameChange to expand U.S manufacturing of solar tracking to 35 GW The tracker supplier reports that it will be able to deliver solar tracker systems that contain 70% domestic content with the potential to increase the percentage to over 85%.

Ascend Elements raises additional $162 million for Kentucky battery recycling facility Ascend Elements has raised a total of $1.2 billion toward construction of its Apex 1 facility, said to be the first factory in North America to recycle cathode precursor and cathode active materials for electric vehicle battery use.

Rheem presents residential heat pump The heat pump uses R-410a as a refrigerant and has a size ranging from 2 tons to 5 tons. It features a rated power of 7.0 kW to 17.6 kW and a cooling capacity spanning from 6.7 kW to 15.5 kW.

Take the Solar + Farms survey The Solar and Storage Industries Institute developed the survey in partnership with the National Farmers Union, the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association, and the Solar Energy Industries Association, to examine sentiments surrounding the development of agrivoltaic projects from various perspectives.

Georgia utility “adamantly opposed” to community solar Georgia Power is “adamantly opposed” to a bill that would establish a market for community solar. The state ranks high in the nation in utility-scale solar deployment but is near the bottom in rooftop and distributed solar.

Tax credit transferability attracting billions to grid-scale solar and batteries Three recent transactions of $300-million-plus demonstrate the healthy appetite for utility-scale solar and energy storage investment.