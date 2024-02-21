GameChange to expand U.S manufacturing of solar tracking to 35 GW

GameChange Solar, a Connecticut-based supplier of solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, announced its expansion to 35 GW of annual U.S. domestic manufacturing capacity for key components. This is an increase of 11 GW from its output in 2023.

GameChange Solar confirmed that U.S.-produced content of its solar trackers will be 70% as a standard for its customers, with over 85% available upon request.

Since 2012, the company has had a network of over 30 manufacturing locations across 16 states including Michigan, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, New Orleans, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky, where it produces torque tubes, posts, controllers, module mounting equipment such as purlins and SpeedClamps, bearings, stamped parts, and other tracker components.

Last year GameChange launched the 1P-2Row Genius Tracker, which it said cuts costs and speeds installation by having one controller manage two rows. The 1P-2Row Genius Tracker comes standard with preassembled components including the elimination of all washers.

In 2022 the company announced the MaxDensity system, which is a fixed-tilt racking system for ground-mounted projects. It has a 5-degree or 10-degree east-west landscape configuration. The system is designed to maximize the number of modules packed onto a site, with a ground coverage ratio of up to 98%. The company reports that it can be installed in blocks of up to 7 MW, in configurations of up to 12,000 modules.

To date the company reports it has delivered over 26 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems. For example, Catalyze, a national independent power producer, completed two solar projects in Lancaster, New York that use GameChange trackers. The installations, one of which is a community solar project, sit on a 197-acre decommissioned landfill in Erie County, New York.