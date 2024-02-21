People on the move: SunPower, Standard Solar, Navisun and more

Standard Solar, a commercial and community solar developer and asset owner, announced the promotion of Megan Byrn and Jeri Lawson to key leadership roles within the company. Byrn, formerly director of development operations, has been appointed vice president of business development. At the same time, Lawson, previously the director of human resources, has assumed the role of vice president of human resources.
Residential solar technology and energy services provider SunPower announced Tom Werner as executive chair of the board, effective Feb. 19, 2024.
Werner previously served as SunPower’s CEO and Chairman of the Board for nearly 18 years. After stepping down as CEO, he served in board and investor roles at H2U Technologies, Inc., Mainspring Energy, Flo, Wolfspeed, VIA Sciences, and Kanin. Before joining SunPower, Werner was CEO at Silicon Light Machines, Inc., an optical solutions subsidiary of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.
Nova Clean Energy has appointed Dylan Reeves as its new senior vice president of commercial operations. As a founding team member at Bluestar Energy Capital and based on his past experiences at GE Renewable Energy, Dylan has already been instrumental in delivering over 3.5 GWs of wind power in the U.S.
Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:
- Alex Couture was promoted to Senior Vice President of North American Development at Innergex
- Nathan Knapke started a new position as Director of Project Development at Navisun
- Ian Floyd started a new position as Chief Operating Officer / Chief Product Officer at NEXGEN Building Products
- Caroline Angoorly started a new position as Chief Commercial Officer at Warwick Carbon Solutions
North America’s leading renewable energy search firm
Field Applications Engineer
- Dallas, TX
- Solar
Job Description
As a Field Applications Engineer, you will work closely with the product and service operations teams to provide field support on the organization’s products and solutions while also advancing our product lines. You will leverage your extensive knowledge and experience with solar PV and energy storage technology to be successful in this role.
Why You Should Apply:
- Remote/Hybrid Opportunity
- Medical, Dental, and Vision Benefits
- 401k matching plan
- Tier 1 inverter manufacturer
- Focus on Employee Engagement
- Innovative and growing product lines
Key Responsibilities:
- Support service team and customers with product and application knowledge including engineering support and technical training
- Remain a product expert in the industry and within the company
- Build a relationship with users/customer and build their confidence in the available products in order to provide customers with great experience and satisfaction
- Perform on-site troubleshooting and resolve technical issues related to product
- Support the definition of future products and interact with R&D team to stay abreast of the company’s technology and direction
- Work with Product team to identify product and engineering requirements based on market, customer, and other feedback
- Use leading edge safety practices and implement company policies and procedures
- Travel: 50-75% to visit customers and project sites in the US
Skills/Qualifications:
- Engineering degree required or equivalent experience/training
- 3 or more years of engineering experience in the solar PV industry
- Knowledge of solar PV string inverters and related technology
- Knowledge with industry standards and codes (NEC, UL, IEEE, utility interactivity)
- Excellent communication skills – written, verbal, and technical
- Ability to manage and oversee multiple projects and/or programs concurrently
- Ability to communicate effectively across cross-functional, international teams
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
- Ability to analyze and solve problems effectively
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.