People on the move: SunPower, Standard Solar, Navisun and more

Standard Solar, a commercial and community solar developer and asset owner, announced the promotion of Megan Byrn and Jeri Lawson to key leadership roles within the company. Byrn, formerly director of development operations, has been appointed vice president of business development. At the same time, Lawson, previously the director of human resources, has assumed the role of vice president of human resources.

Residential solar technology and energy services provider SunPower announced Tom Werner as executive chair of the board, effective Feb. 19, 2024.

Werner previously served as SunPower’s CEO and Chairman of the Board for nearly 18 years. After stepping down as CEO, he served in board and investor roles at H2U Technologies, Inc., Mainspring Energy, Flo, Wolfspeed, VIA Sciences, and Kanin. Before joining SunPower, Werner was CEO at Silicon Light Machines, Inc., an optical solutions subsidiary of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Nova Clean Energy has appointed Dylan Reeves as its new senior vice president of commercial operations. As a founding team member at Bluestar Energy Capital and based on his past experiences at GE Renewable Energy, Dylan has already been instrumental in delivering over 3.5 GWs of wind power in the U.S.

Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Alex Couture was promoted to Senior Vice President of North American Development at Innergex

Nathan Knapke started a new position as Director of Project Development at Navisun

Ian Floyd started a new position as Chief Operating Officer / Chief Product Officer at NEXGEN Building Products

Caroline Angoorly started a new position as Chief Commercial Officer at Warwick Carbon Solutions

North America’s leading renewable energy search firm

Field Applications Engineer Dallas, TX

Solar Job Description As a Field Applications Engineer, you will work closely with the product and service operations teams to provide field support on the organization’s products and solutions while also advancing our product lines. You will leverage your extensive knowledge and experience with solar PV and energy storage technology to be successful in this role. Why You Should Apply: Remote/Hybrid Opportunity

Medical, Dental, and Vision Benefits

401k matching plan

Tier 1 inverter manufacturer

Focus on Employee Engagement

Innovative and growing product lines Key Responsibilities: Support service team and customers with product and application knowledge including engineering support and technical training

Remain a product expert in the industry and within the company

Build a relationship with users/customer and build their confidence in the available products in order to provide customers with great experience and satisfaction

Perform on-site troubleshooting and resolve technical issues related to product

Support the definition of future products and interact with R&D team to stay abreast of the company’s technology and direction

Work with Product team to identify product and engineering requirements based on market, customer, and other feedback

Use leading edge safety practices and implement company policies and procedures

Travel: 50-75% to visit customers and project sites in the US Skills/Qualifications: Engineering degree required or equivalent experience/training

3 or more years of engineering experience in the solar PV industry

Knowledge of solar PV string inverters and related technology

Knowledge with industry standards and codes (NEC, UL, IEEE, utility interactivity)

Excellent communication skills – written, verbal, and technical

Ability to manage and oversee multiple projects and/or programs concurrently

Ability to communicate effectively across cross-functional, international teams

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy

Ability to analyze and solve problems effectively