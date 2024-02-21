Rheem presents residential heat pump

From pv magazine global

Heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) and water heating products provider Rheem recently launched a new heat pump for residential applications.

“The RD17AZ is ideal for when installation locations are constrained,” the manufacturer said. “But is also perfect for any system or replacement option where an efficient, streamlined look is desired.”

The heat pump uses R-410a as a refrigerant and has a size ranging from 2 tons to 5 tons. The heat pump’s number of tons doesn’t refer to its weight but to the tons of heat a home needs.

The new product measures 1,020 mm x 92 mm x 42 mm. It has reportedly a seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER2) of up to 19 and a heating seasonal performance factor (HSPF2) of up to 8.5. It features a rated power of 7.0 kW to 17.6 kW and a cooling capacity spanning from 6.7 kW to 15.5 kW.

The manufacturer also said the heat pump uses a 7 mm condenser coil that reduces refrigerant requirements up to 15%. Sound levels are indicated at 58 dB. “Inverter driven, variable speed, twin rotary compressor technology features fully variable cooling and heating operation between 45% to 100% of capacity,” it further explained.

The system also relies on built-in Bluetooth connectivity through which users can receive alerts on their smartphones with the EcoNet app developed by Rheem itself.

“RD17AZ was rated as 2024’s most efficient, even in cold climates, and works with nearly any HVAC system option or as a universal replacement with minimal alterations required,” the company said.