Sunrise brief: Debunking solar myths–solar is unreliable

Groups call on TVA’s board to pursue 100% clean energy The federally owned utility TVA has not held a public hearing on its resource planning process, so advocacy groups held their own hearing, presenting a plan for TVA to reach 100% clean energy by 2035. Two groups called for TVA’s board to ensure the utility reaches that target.

Debunking solar myths: Solar is unreliable Part two of Dan Shugar’s series on replacing fiction with facts about solar, when the proverbial Uncle Bob comes to dinner.

Rooftop solar has technical potential to meet 45% of U.S. electricity demand Today, it only represents about 1.5% of the electricity used. A report from Environment America shows how installed rooftop solar increased 1000% in the past decade, and how it has a long runway of growth ahead.

BloombergNEF says global solar installations could hit 574 GW this year BloombergNEF says in a new report that developers deployed 444 GW of new PV capacity throughout the world in 2023. It says new installations could reach 574 GW this year, 627 GW in 2025, and 880 GW in 2030.

U.S. researchers develop perovskite solar mini-module with 19.21% efficiency The scientists built the panel with perovskite solar cells treated with trifluoromethane sulfonate to combat iodide defects. The mini module reportedly achieved the highest efficiency ever recorded for its size to date, with the result being confirmed by the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Raising consumer confidence critical to energy transition, finds EY report Energy providers, government and the broader energy ecosystem must raise up the access, appeal and affordability of clean energy to help speed the transition to clean energy.

U.S. community solar installations expected to more than double by 2028 The cumulative total of community solar installations is expected to reach 14 GW in the United States by 2028, according to a report by Wood Mackenzie.