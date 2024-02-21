Take the Solar + Farms survey

The Solar and Storage Industries Institute (SI2) is launching its Solar + Farms Survey, a research project on agrivoltaics, which is the use of land for growing crops as well as generating solar energy.

The Solar + Farms survey is looking for responses from those with experience in agrivoltaics and attitudes towards solar energy projects sited on farmland. All respondents will have the option to remain anonymous and no individual or company will be identified in the results.

Developed in partnership with the National Farmers Union (NFU), the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (NRECA), and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), this initiative will examine the sentiments surrounding the development of agrivoltaics projects from various perspectives.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) said that there is nearly 6 GW of agrivoltaic generation capacity operating in the United States, ranging from solar panels on grazing pasture to crop fields, and that number will likely rise sharply as the potential for agrivoltaics is understood.

The organizers will randomly select 25 respondents who will receive a $100 Visa Gift Card once the survey closes.

Take the survey here.