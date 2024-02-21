Take the Solar + Farms survey

The Solar and Storage Industries Institute (SI2) is launching its Solar + Farms Survey, a research project on agrivoltaics, which is the use of land for growing crops as well as generating solar energy.
The Solar + Farms survey is looking for responses from those with experience in agrivoltaics and attitudes towards solar energy projects sited on farmland. All respondents will have the option to remain anonymous and no individual or company will be identified in the results.
Developed in partnership with the National Farmers Union (NFU), the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (NRECA), and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), this initiative will examine the sentiments surrounding the development of agrivoltaics projects from various perspectives.
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) said that there is nearly 6 GW of agrivoltaic generation capacity operating in the United States, ranging from solar panels on grazing pasture to crop fields, and that number will likely rise sharply as the potential for agrivoltaics is understood.
The organizers will randomly select 25 respondents who will receive a $100 Visa Gift Card once the survey closes.
Take the survey here.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.