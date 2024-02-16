Sunrise brief: California bill to reevaluate rooftop solar net metering 

Puerto Rico program to bring low-cost solar and batteries to 30,000 households Applications open February 22 for the DOE’s Solar Access Program for eligible single family homeowners in Puerto Rico.

Survey finds 26% of battery storage systems have fire detection and suppression issues The Clean Energy Associate’s survey also found 18% of the energy storage systems had issues with the thermal management system.

Reducing cost of residential solar financing with virtual power plants Solrite Energy says its new power purchase agreement has more agreeable finance terms due to the ability of distributed solar-plus-storage to make money as part of a virtual power plant.

California introduces bill to reevaluate rooftop solar net metering Assemblymember Laura Friedman introduced a bill that would require the California Public Utilities Commission to consider the costs and benefits of rooftop solar and its non-energy benefits when designing net metering rates.

Solar panel glass plant planned for Georgia Solarcycle plans to invest an estimated $344 million in a solar glass manufacturing facility, bringing 600 new full-time jobs to Polk County and bolstering the U.S. solar supply chain.