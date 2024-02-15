Sunrise brief: RE+ Northeast 2024 shines in Boston

NREL paper details nationwide heat-pump feasibility The report looks at how installation costs and energy savings prices change in relation to climate, heating source and type of home and suggests that policymakers further reduce the costs of installing heat pumps so that more U.S. households can benefit from them.

Puerto Rico distributed solar climbs to 680 MW, residential storage to 1.6 GWh While distributed solar and storage are advancing quickly in Puerto Rico, utility-scale solar and storage procurements ordered by Puerto Rico regulators in 2020 have made little progress.

RE+ Northeast 2024 shines in Boston The largest and longest running of the RE+ regional conferences, this year it’s bigger than ever, having outgrown its previous space and now filling a hall in the Boston Convention Center.

Large-format solar modules and legacy assumptions While most large-format modules are lab tested for certification, the lab is not the real world. The field loading applied to a solar module depends on the structure on which it is mounted and the terrain of the project.

People on the move: Innerdex, BlueWave, Dynamic Grid and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.