Sunrise brief: RE+ Northeast 2024 shines in Boston

NREL paper details nationwide heat-pump feasibility The report looks at how installation costs and energy savings prices change in relation to climate, heating source and type of home and suggests that policymakers further reduce the costs of installing heat pumps so that more U.S. households can benefit from them.
Puerto Rico distributed solar climbs to 680 MW, residential storage to 1.6 GWh While distributed solar and storage are advancing quickly in Puerto Rico, utility-scale solar and storage procurements ordered by Puerto Rico regulators in 2020 have made little progress.
RE+ Northeast 2024 shines in Boston The largest and longest running of the RE+ regional conferences, this year it’s bigger than ever, having outgrown its previous space and now filling a hall in the Boston Convention Center.
Large-format solar modules and legacy assumptions While most large-format modules are lab tested for certification, the lab is not the real world. The field loading applied to a solar module depends on the structure on which it is mounted and the terrain of the project.
People on the move: Innerdex, BlueWave, Dynamic Grid and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.