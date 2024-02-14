People on the move: Innerdex, BlueWave, Dynamic Grid, and more

Renewable Properties, a developer and investor in small-scale utility solar, community solar, and EV Infrastructure projects, announced the promotions of 13 team members, its largest cohort since the company’s founding in 2017. The company is now comprised of 49 team members and is currently hiring for 6 additional positions.

A few of these promotions include:

James Brady, vice president of finance & accounting

Alejandro Fernandez, senior vice president of Construction

Brian Madigan, director of permitting

Scott Shiokari, senior project manager

Will Strom, senior development analyst

Erin Takata, director of interconnection

Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Joao Dias started a new position as senior director, development energy storage and green hydrogen at Innerdex

Nick Walsh started a new position as managing director at BlueWave

John Guerin started a new position as chief sales officer at Dynamic Grid

Laura Carter started a new position as chief operating officer at Sunrgy Solar Distribution

Job Of The Week

Solar O&M Commissioning Technician | New York, NY Job Description As Solar O&M & Commissioning Technician you will be a skilled and licensed electrician. The role involves overseeing the maintenance of high-performance commercial solar systems. The successful candidate will take charge of both preventive and corrective maintenance for operational projects in the Northeast region. Reporting directly to the Director of Engineering & Operations, the individual will be responsible for monitoring and troubleshooting system issues, both remotely and on-site. This role requires frequent travel, approximately 50%-75% of the time, to projects in the field within the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. Responsibilities, Skills & Requirements: In-depth knowledge of solar energy systems

Ensure work adheres to relevant building and safety codes

High-level expertise in PV commissioning, operation, and troubleshooting

Supervise electric subcontractors during system commissioning

Review and ensure commissioning tests meet established standards

Conduct final punchlist walkthroughs with electrical subcontractors

Perform scheduled onsite preventative maintenance

Onsite and offsite electrical troubleshooting

Address corrective maintenance visits as needed

Identify and document faults, deviations, safety violations, etc.

Familiarity with Ethernet, cellular, fiber, and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications

High integrity character with a commitment to precision over speed Requirements: Minimum 2 years of experience in solar electrical work in construction or O&M

High School diploma

Valid electrical license

Valid driver’s license

OSHA certification

Proficiency in using ladders and working at heights

Advanced electrical and PV-related troubleshooting skills

Understanding of construction documents and ability to read plans

NABCEP Installer Certification

Extensive experience with commercial solar projects

Associates or Bachelor’s degree

Must have valid work authorization

Regional travel up to 75% of the time Apply here