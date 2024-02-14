People on the move: Innerdex, BlueWave, Dynamic Grid, and more

Renewable Properties, a developer and investor in small-scale utility solar, community solar, and EV Infrastructure projects, announced the promotions of 13 team members, its largest cohort since the company’s founding in 2017. The company is now comprised of 49 team members and is currently hiring for 6 additional positions.
A few of these promotions include:
- James Brady, vice president of finance & accounting
- Alejandro Fernandez, senior vice president of Construction
- Brian Madigan, director of permitting
- Scott Shiokari, senior project manager
- Will Strom, senior development analyst
- Erin Takata, director of interconnection
Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:
- Joao Dias started a new position as senior director, development energy storage and green hydrogen at Innerdex
- Nick Walsh started a new position as managing director at BlueWave
- John Guerin started a new position as chief sales officer at Dynamic Grid
- Laura Carter started a new position as chief operating officer at Sunrgy Solar Distribution
Job Description
As Solar O&M & Commissioning Technician you will be a skilled and licensed electrician. The role involves overseeing the maintenance of high-performance commercial solar systems. The successful candidate will take charge of both preventive and corrective maintenance for operational projects in the Northeast region. Reporting directly to the Director of Engineering & Operations, the individual will be responsible for monitoring and troubleshooting system issues, both remotely and on-site. This role requires frequent travel, approximately 50%-75% of the time, to projects in the field within the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.
Responsibilities, Skills & Requirements:
- In-depth knowledge of solar energy systems
- Ensure work adheres to relevant building and safety codes
- High-level expertise in PV commissioning, operation, and troubleshooting
- Supervise electric subcontractors during system commissioning
- Review and ensure commissioning tests meet established standards
- Conduct final punchlist walkthroughs with electrical subcontractors
- Perform scheduled onsite preventative maintenance
- Onsite and offsite electrical troubleshooting
- Address corrective maintenance visits as needed
- Identify and document faults, deviations, safety violations, etc.
- Familiarity with Ethernet, cellular, fiber, and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications
- High integrity character with a commitment to precision over speed
Requirements:
- Minimum 2 years of experience in solar electrical work in construction or O&M
- High School diploma
- Valid electrical license
- Valid driver’s license
- OSHA certification
- Proficiency in using ladders and working at heights
- Advanced electrical and PV-related troubleshooting skills
- Understanding of construction documents and ability to read plans
- NABCEP Installer Certification
- Extensive experience with commercial solar projects
- Associates or Bachelor’s degree
- Must have valid work authorization
- Regional travel up to 75% of the time
