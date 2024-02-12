Sunrise brief: North Carolina appeals court weighs critical rooftop solar decision

RFP alert: New York Power Authority seeks proposals for 5.2 MW solar project NYPA looking for proposals for solar installation at State University of New York at Oneonta, preferably with a battery energy storage system. A second, non-lithium long-duration energy proposal is sought.
Stormy January impacts irradiance across North America In its weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that North America saw irradiance below average, primarily due to the stormy conditions that prevailed during the second half of January.
North Carolina appeals court weighs critical rooftop solar decision Environmental advocates appealed a cut to rooftop solar generation exports, arguing that utility Duke Energy ignored the benefits of customer-sited solar in its internal analysis of net metering rates.
Publicly traded solar installer Sunworks files for bankruptcy The residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural solar installer files for bankruptcy amid troubled macroeconomic conditions for distributed solar nationwide.
