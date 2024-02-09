RFP alert: New York Power Authority seeks proposals for 5.2 MW solar project

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) is planning a 5.2 MW solar energy project on two separate parcels at the State University of New York at Oneonta, and prefers that developers also propose a battery energy storage system (BESS) to operate in parallel with the array

NYPA is requesting competitively priced proposals from developers, due by March 5.

The proposals should include design, development, construction, installation, financing as well as ownership, operation and maintenance of the solar project for the SUNY Oneonta. Proposals must demonstrate past success in these areas. NYPA encourages submissions to incorporate a battery energy BESS where possible, allowing energy to be stored when demand is low and used at a later time.

Evaluation criteria for the proposals will include price, technical competency, technical approach, strength of management team, financing availability and financial strength, risk analysis, and schedule for project delivery and completion.

“We’re excited to begin the planning process for the campus’ first on-site solar array. This project moves us closer to fulfilling one of the key elements of our Clean Energy Master Plan: reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. We’re looking forward to partnering with the New York Power Authority on this important initiative,” said Alberto J.F. Cardelle, SUNY Oneonta president.

The preliminary assessment has identified two sites on Ravine Parkway, one of which would host a 3 MW ground-mounted system on 60 acres of open area about a mile from the college. The second site would have a 2.2 MW ground-mounted system on a 7.5-acre parcel accessible from West Street. Developers are invited to participate in a walk-through at the site on Feb. 12.

Separately, SUNY Oneonta expects to participate in a grant-funded long-duration energy storage (LDES) project that will demonstrate a non-lithium-ion BESS technology on campus, behind-the-meter, in long-duration applications. The intent is to demonstrate the technology’s capabilities under various use cases to advance the product towards full-scale commercialization. To the extent possible, the vendor shall coordinate the solar or solar-plus-storage system with the planned LDES project. Details of the LDES project will be provided to the developer as they become available.

SUNY Oneonta recently completed its Clean Energy Master Plan that supports meeting the carbon reduction goals of the campus. The university is also subject to New York State Mandates and SUNY System Administration and State University Construction Fund Directives associated with energy and carbon reduction targets that include a goal of being carbon free by 2040.

Proposals are due March 5. For more information and to review the RFP, access NYPA’s Procurement site here.