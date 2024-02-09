Sunrise brief: REC Silicon to shut down polysilicon business in Montana

Connecticut Green Bank allocates $100 million toward solar and storage projects The funds will help facilitate the development of renewable energy infrastructure for municipalities, the commercial sector and the state.

Arcadia releases its first report on the state of community solar The future is bright for community solar notes Arcadia’s report, as states have strengthened programs, federal legislation is increasingly implemented and billions of dollars are invested in solar projects for all income levels.

Nikola opens its first hydrogen refueling station in SoCal for heavy-duty vehicles Nikola aims to build a network of up to 60 such hydrogen fueling stations over the next few years.

REC Silicon to shut down polysilicon business in Montana REC Advanced Silicon Material LLC is shutting down one of its two polysilicon production facilities in the United States. It says the decision is primarily due to regional structural imbalances in supply and demand for electricity.

Onyx Renewables and Qcells partner on solar-plus-storage projects in Massachusetts The community solar projects will benefit from the Massachusetts SMART program and the the state’s Clean Peak Energy Standard initiative.

CubicPV halts U.S. solar silicon wafer factory plans The company will instead focus on producing perovskite tandem modules.

The solar rebound effect in residential PV The rebound effect consists of a reduction in expected gains from a more resource-efficient technology as a result of behavioral or systemic change. An international research team has investigated this phenomenon in the residential PV segment in Vietnam and has found that it could happen in any country where the policy supporting solar power is not fully and scientifically explained.