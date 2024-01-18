Sunrise brief: U.S. solar power generation forecast to grow 75% through 2025

From the show floor at Intersolar 2024 Solar modules, home battery storage, solar installer sales solutions, and more can be seen this week at Intersolar in San Diego.
People on the move: AlphaGen, SolMicrogrid, Nuquest Energy, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
Sinovoltaics now offers quality assurance for U.S. solar and storage markets Backed by Munich Re, Sinovoltaics uses a proprietary AI-based electro luminescence (EL) technology to identify microcracks and other module defects before shipping.
Meyer Burger to cease PV module production in Germany Meyer Burger, a Switzerland-based heterojunction cell and panel manufacturer, says it will stop making PV modules in Germany, but it will continue to produce solar cells in the country to support its panel production operations in the United States.
U.S. solar power generation forecast to grow 75% through 2025 The Energy Information Administration expects solar generation to grow from 163 billion kWh in 2023 to 286 billion kWh in 2025.
Soltec unveils new solar tracker designed for U.S. market By pre-assembling most components, the installation of the product has very few steps and the design eliminates most of the need to perform cut and fill on site during installation, Soltec reports.
