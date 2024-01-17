From the show floor at Intersolar 2024

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is taking place Jan. 17 to 19 in San Diego with more 9,000 attendees and 500 exhibitors. The following are just a few products or services being presented this week.

Stackable SimpliPHI battery

Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions, booth 2835, is previewing a stackable 6.6kWh SimpliPHI battery.

Up to three batteries can be combined for a total of 19.98kWh of power per 3-stack and up to 6 battery stacks per system, delivering 119.88 kWh. In what the company describes as a quick installation, there are no wires between batteries, no dip switches, no pin outs, no complicated inverter programming, no way to reverse polarity. An intelligent control box automatically identifies number of batteries and inverter then selects the settings.

EagleView SolarReady

EagleView, a specialist in geospatial data, analytics and intelligence powered by proprietary aerial imagery, is launching of SolarReady in booth 1940.

The solution helps solar professionals find viable residential properties for potential solar installations.

SolarReady lets installers quantify a home’s solar potential as well as create proposals that include visualizations and detailed PV system production modeling to help educate homeowner prospects. SolarReady aims to answer the question, “Is this home suitable for solar?” In addition, the data solution provides answers to questions about the estimated electrical production and efficiency of a home.

FranklinWH updates Home Power Solution

FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc (booth 1925)., a specialist in whole-home energy management solutions, announces upgrades to its aGate solution.

The upgrade minimizes the need for additional hardware on a homeowner’s wall and provides increased control over Smart Circuits through the FranklinWH App, the company reports. Other improvements include an integrated metering feature for energy management systems, enhanced black start capabilities including auto-load shedding for improved success during black starts, along with expanded options for generator integration. The company is also introducing a lifting dolly to simplify installation.

Solar4America solar modules

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.’s subsidiary Solar4America Technology Inc. is presenting American-made solar modules in booth 2119. The company also announced its intention to manufacture solar cells in the U.S.

The S4A modules are made in the company’s Sacramento facility, the company reports. Its manufacturing operation in Sacramento has an annual capacity of 700MW, and Solar4America says total combined capacity of 2.4GW is planned for 2024.

Notable events

Connection Lounge: Use ISNA/ESNA’s AI-powered matchmaking tool to find new contacts with related interests and pre-schedule meetings to take place in this space from January 17-19.

Block Party Bash takes place Thursday, January 18, when the Sails Pavilion (located inside the San Diego Convention Center) is transformed into a festival featuring games, activities, refreshments, live entertainment, and more. Additional registration required.

Solar Games: Teams are tasked with building residential solar + storage systems live in the ISNA/ESNA expo hall. Judged on installation quality, safety, speed, and more, the winning team will take home $10,000 and the title of Solar Games Champion.