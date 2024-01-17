Scale Microgrids acquires 500 MW of distributed solar projects

Scale Microgrids announced it has entered into an agreement with Gutami, Inc. to acquire 500 MW of distributed solar and storage projects. The projects are in locations across the U.S., including in California and New York.

The transaction builds on an earlier 100 MW partnership in New York. The new agreement calls for Gutami to develop 500 MW of energy transition infrastructure assets. Scale Microgrids will acquire, finance, and own the community solar assets.

“Community solar continues to be a priority for Scale for both its inclusivity and ability to provide more options to our microgrid customers,” said Ryan Goodman, chief executive officer, Scale Microgrids. “Community solar is a great option for those who are unable to install rooftop solar because they are renters, can’t afford solar, or because their property is not suited for it.”

The associated assets with the deal will power roughly 80,000 homes and reduce annual CO2 emissions by about 800,000 tons.

Scale Microgrids is a vertically integrated distributed energy platform, focused on building, financing, owning, and operating solar and energy storage projects. The company provides financing to technology providers, energy developers, and original equipment manufacturers. It also assists large consumers of energy to take charge of their energy infrastructure

Gutami is a privately owned global developer and investor in sustainable energy solutions. The company, founded in 2006, has invested in utility-scale solar facilities, rooftop solar, energy storage, and hydrogen.

“After our first success in New York, we were able to expand to other states,” said Gerben Pek, chief executive officer, Gutami. “The fast decision-making processes by local governments combined with clear legal structures and a well-functioning legal system, enables us to accelerate our growth in community solar in the U.S.”