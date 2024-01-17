People on the move: AlphaGen, SolMicrogrid, Nuquest Energy, and more

Alpha Generation, LLC, manager of a power infrastructure portfolio in the United States, has announced its executive leadership team. ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC, a leading middle market infrastructure firm, recently announced the creation of AlphaGen. The executive leadership Team includes: Curt Morgan, a longtime industry executive, as chief executive officer and chairman of AlphaGen effective May 1, 2024. Mark Sudbey will serve as interim CEO of AlphaGen until Mr. Morgan joins. Following the transition, he will serve as a senior advisor and board member of AlphaGen. Mary Anne Brelinsky has been named president and chief commercial officer of AlphaGen. Ms. Brelinsky will be responsible for leading the overall commercial-facing aspects of the AlphaGen platform. She previously served as President of EDF Energy North America, which she helped grow to become the third largest energy retail business in North Americ. Stacey Peterson has been appointed chief financial officer. Most recently, Ms. Peterson was CEO of Broad Reach Power, a utility-scale battery storage developer and operator.

Also for AlphaGen, Nick Rahn will serve as chief operating officer. Mr. Rahn was previously the senior vice president of Asset Management at Competitive Power Ventures (CPV), where he managed generating assets across the U.S. for CPV and third-party owners. Michael Bruneau has been named EVP of corporate development & strategy. Mr. Bruneau will focus on strategic initiatives, including formation and execution of corporate strategy, market analytics, project development, energy transition activities, and M&A. Jason Buchman has been named general counsel. Mr. Buchman will manage complex legal, commercial, regulatory and compliance matters, and will serve as AlphaGen’s corporate secretary.

Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Zachary Goldstein started a new position as VP, Nature-Based Solutions at Carbo Direct Capital

Kirk Edelman started a new position as CEO at SolMicroGrid

Cameron Bard started a new position as chief revenue officer at Madison Energy Infrastructure

Andrew Makee started a new position as vice president of development at NuQuest Energy

North America’s leading renewable energy search firm

Director of utility-scale solar development | New York, NY Job Description As the Director of utility-scale solar development you will bring a highly accomplished renewable energy origination background to the team, you will work with cross-functional teams to originate and deliver on successful projects as well as research new market segments and develop strategies to pursue and develop in said markets. Why you should apply: 150-200,000 Base salary.

Strong benefits.

Great company culture.

Career growth opportunities. Responsibilities: Implementation of project development strategy for the Eastern region of US Platform to support the growth objectives of the organization,

Conducts market and regulatory research to inform development strategy.

Stay up to day with market development and industry events in order to identify business opportunities.

Responsible for planning and executing all project origination in the Eastern Region including greenfield, partnerships and acquisition opportunities from identification of opportunity through due diligence and execution of definitive agreements.

Identification of local early-stage developers that will co-develop with and lead deal structuring and commercial negotiations for project acquisition or other partnership structures such as development services agreement or joint development agreement

Prepare presentations to senior management and/or the Investment Committee as needed to achieve investment approval.

Lead all project development activities by coordinating with multi-disciplinary team of internal resources and external consultants (e.g., legal, engineering, finance) to bring projects to Ready for Construction status, which achieve objectives of approved Investment Memo, including site control/real estate, resource assessment, design optimization, interconnection process, permitting, regulatory/community outreach and economic analysis.

Maintain strong networks with energy industry representatives and key stakeholders in the region to prospect for and originate project opportunities

Coordinate with financial analysis teams to ensure that the deal structure, economic and tax assumptions are properly analyzed.

Ensure that all commercial conditions are in place to meet underwriting assumptions and support Structure Finance team to secure financing of the project.

In coordination with the Power Marketing team, lead commercial power off-take activities in Eastern region to identify off-take counterparts and secure long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for development assets. Requirements: Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Business, Engineering, Legal, Science or related field

Minimum 8+ years professional experience in the energy industry in senior roles within business development and/or project development functions.

Strong commercial background and mindset; ability to conceptualize returns with extensive experience in project development and a demonstrated record of identifying and originating business opportunities and ability to determine their key value drivers and alignment with business objectives.

Solid knowledge of the renewable power sector, its key stakeholders and regulatory environment. Experience developing and originating new business opportunities for utility scale power and infrastructure projects in the Eastern U.S with knowledge regional power markets (e.g., PJM, MISO, SERC, ISONE NYISO)

Well established network of contacts with industry stakeholders, on the ground developers, off-takers, government representatives and financial stakeholders in the renewable energy industry

Experience taking renewable energy projects from conception to completion, with impressive track record in originating and developing bankable renewable energy projects.

Understanding of financial modeling (DCF). Apply here.