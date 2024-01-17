Sunrise brief: Solid state battery charges in minutes, lasts for thousands of cycles

Solar season slows, wind power rises From January through October 2023, solar photovoltaics contributed 5.78% to U.S. electricity, with just over 6% coming from the source in October alone.

SolarApp+ speeds solar permitting for more than 160 communities The Solar Automated Permit Processing Plus software platform has helped local governments approve nearly 33,000 solar projects.

Has the U.S. caught up with European agrivoltaic deployment? With so much more agricultural real estate than Europe, the United States is building on the body of research and rolling out solar panels on farmland at an impressive rate.

New solid state battery charges in minutes, lasts for thousands of cycles Researchers from the Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have developed a new lithium metal battery that can be charged and discharged at least 6,000 times — more than any other pouch battery cell — and can be recharged in a matter of minutes.

Red Sea tensions set to drive up solar module prices The costs of transporting a container from China to Rotterdam have already almost tripled due to ongoing tensions in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Houthi militants have been attacking merchant ships there for weeks, preventing them from entering the Red Sea and transiting through the Suez Canal.