Sunrise brief: Solid state battery charges in minutes, lasts for thousands of cycles

Solar season slows, wind power rises From January through October 2023, solar photovoltaics contributed 5.78% to U.S. electricity, with just over 6% coming from the source in October alone.
SolarApp+ speeds solar permitting for more than 160 communities The Solar Automated Permit Processing Plus software platform has helped local governments approve nearly 33,000 solar projects.
Has the U.S. caught up with European agrivoltaic deployment? With so much more agricultural real estate than Europe, the United States is building on the body of research and rolling out solar panels on farmland at an impressive rate.
New solid state battery charges in minutes, lasts for thousands of cycles Researchers from the Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have developed a new lithium metal battery that can be charged and discharged at least 6,000 times — more than any other pouch battery cell — and can be recharged in a matter of minutes.
Red Sea tensions set to drive up solar module prices The costs of transporting a container from China to Rotterdam have already almost tripled due to ongoing tensions in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Houthi militants have been attacking merchant ships there for weeks, preventing them from entering the Red Sea and transiting through the Suez Canal.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.