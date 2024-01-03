People on the move: Pure Power Engineering, CIP, Opal Energy Group and more

Job Description

As the Financial Project Administrator, you will be responsible for the coordination and liaison between project teams, EPCs, and finance team to ensure that documentation and transactions meet the requirements of each project. Reporting into the Sr. Vice President of Structured Finance, you will support the development of distributed generation and community solar projects across the United States.

Why You Should Apply:



Competitive Base Salary between $100,000-$125,000

Health, Dental, and Vision benefits

401k match and Life Insurance policy

Flexible, paid time off

Responsibilities:

Able to coordinate and liaise with various teams and specialists within the company and outside of the company to maintain accurate and up to date files.

Create Action Item list, assign tasks to the Project Team, track task completion, provide information and documentation to the team, ensure completion of financial documentation.

Engage with EPCs and subcontractors for pricing on projects and ancillary items. Review all EPC, RFP and Proposal documents.

Work with the organization’s attorneys to draft subcontracts and ensure they meet our Contract requirements and that the Scope of Work is clearly outlined and reflective of our drawing set and design requirements.

Participate in project meetings and propose improvements if necessary.

Research any environmental, state, county, and municipal requirements. Work with civil and structural engineers to ensure we obtain all necessary permits and approvals in a timely manner.

Responsible for keeping up to date with material availability and cost as well as building new relationships with vendors and engineers.

Requirements: