Sunrise brief: Energy storage provider Bluetti enters Texas solar market

DOE seeks input on high-priority areas for transmission The Department of Energy has begun a process to designate National Interest Electric Transmission Corridors, and invites industry input on the first stage of the process by February 2.
CMBlu Energy’s organic flow batteries to be tested in microgrids, cold climates The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DoE) Argonne National Laboratory and Idaho National Laboratory will carry out demonstration projects to validate long-duration energy storage tech developed by German manufacturer CMBlu Energy. The collaborative project is designed to improve microgrids in cold climates and make fast charging of electric vehicles more affordable in underserved communities.
Worldwide PV growth set to slow in 2024 The number of PV installations around the world grew by an annual average of 28% between 2019 and 2023, including a 56% jump from 2022 to 2023, according to Wood Mackenzie. Growth is not expected from 2024 to 2028, however.
