People on the move: Array Technologies, Baker Botts, Key Capture and more.

Mission Clean Energy, a utility-scale solar and battery storage developer in the U.S., announced the appointment of John Richardson as vice president of finance. In this role, John will lead the financial aspects of the company, with a particular focus on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and capital markets activity.

Array Technologies has named Washington D.C.-based Jessica Lawrence-Vaca as senior vice president, policy and external affairs, reporting to Array’s CEO, Kevin Hostetler. Jessica will oversee Array’s engagement with government officials, shaping policy to drive growth and innovation in utility-scale solar and solar manufacturing, building brand awareness and executing Array’s sustainability strategy.

Baker Botts L.L.P., an international energy, technology and life sciences law firm, announced today that prominent energy and infrastructure lawyer Mona Dajani has joined the firm as a partner in New York. She will become Global Co-Chair of Energy Infrastructure and Hydrogen and Co-Chair of the firm’s Energy Sector.

Key Capture Energy, LLC, a developer, owner and operator of battery energy storage systems in the United States, together with its owner, SK E&S Co., Ltd., a global clean energy & solutions provider headquartered in South Korea, announced today that renewable energy industry veteran Brian Hayes will become the company’s new CEO on January 8, 2024. Brian Hayes joins KCE from EDP Renewables as the current executive vice president of Asset Operations & Transmission, managing a team of 500 employees.

More jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Scott Day started a new position as chief technology officer at Sol Systems

Carolyn Humphreys started a new position as senior director, C&S Sales North America at Solis USA

Alicia Barton started a new position as CEO at Vineyard Offshore

Solar Design Engineer | Edison, NJJob Description As the Solar Design Engineer, you will be a highly motivated individual with strong solar design background. You will participate in the full project construction cycle from predesign through to project close. Why you should apply: 401k match.

Dental, vision and long term disability 100% covered.

Medical and prescription stipend.

Paid professional development. Responsibilities: Review and design electrical diagrams for solar projects.

Ensure designs are adherent to all codes.

Perform field survey work on projects.

Performing all necessary steps on a complete project lifecycle such as takeouts, evaluations, stamping.

Overnight travel may be required in certain circumstances. Requirements: 2+ Years design experience in commercial solar systems.

Bachelors in Architectural or Electrical Engineering.

Understand NEC and international building codes.

Field survey experience.

AutoCAD knowledge with the ability to draft and design.

Strong proficiency with Microsoft Office products.

Working knowledge of various construction processes.

LEED accreditation is desirable but not required. Apply here.