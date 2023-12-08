Sunrise brief: U.S. adds 33 GW of solar in 2023

Also on the rise: 2024 will be a year of recovery for residential solar, says Enphase co-founder. Largest solar installation in Mississippi begins operations. And more.

Community collaboration for solar success is key to minimizing opposition  Affirmative arguments for how solar energy will offer tangible benefits like improving the local economy, providing landowners with a steady source of revenue through long-term rent payments, and lowering electricity bills can cultivate a good working relationship between the developer, landowner, and community.

After a banner year, U.S. solar industry back on roller coaster through 2026  Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie report estimates that 33 GW of solar was added in 2023. Despite economic challenges in the near future, solar is expected to be the largest source of generating capacity by 2050.

Lithos approach to scaling battery systems for the non-commercial automotive sector  Lithos low- and high-voltage battery systems are working toward reducing the clean energy gap in the non-commercial automotive sector.

Agrivoltaics may increase forage quality in semi-arid regions New research from the United States showed agrivoltaic plants on grassland may not only maintain grass productivity but also increase forage quality. The scientists took their measurements at the Jack’s Solar Garden (JSG), an elevated, south-oriented agrivoltaic research facility using single-axis-tracking systems near Longmont, Colorado.

Largest solar installation in Mississippi begins operations The 135 MWdc Delta’s Edge solar farm will provide clean energy to over 14,000 homes in the state.

Solar levelized cost of electricity is 29% lower than any fuel fossil alternative A report from Ernst & Young shows that despite inflationary pressures, solar remains the cheapest source of new-build electricity.

Enphase co-founder: “2024 will be a year of recovery for residential solar” Raghu Belur, co-founder and chief products officer of Enphase joined pv magazine USA to provide an outlook for 2024.

