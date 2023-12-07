Largest solar installation in Mississippi begins operations

In a state that currently has only 438 MW of solar installed, the 135 MWdc Delta’s Edge solar farm represents a 30% increase in the amount of installed solar in Mississippi.

Cubico Sustainable Investments, a privately-owned renewable energy company, announced that Delta Edge solar project situated in Carroll County, Mississippi, USA, began commercial operations. The Delta Edge plant is expected to provide clean energy to over 14,000 homes and businesses across the state.

Cubico acquired Delta’s Edge from Renewable Energy Systems in 2020. The company reports that, with this installation the company now has over 750 MW of operational renewable energy projects in the U.S. and over 1.4 GW across North America (U.S. and Mexico).

Delta’s Edge is made up of 250,000 Adani 540 W bifacial solar modules on ATI trackers, with 31 Power Electronics inverters. The installation is Cubico’s first operational project to be connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the second largest regional transmission network in the U.S. Cubico reports that it also has a pipeline of 270 MW of clean energy projects under construction and approximately 1 GW of projects in development across the country.

The wholesale electric utility, Cooperative Energy, signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for power from Delta’s Edge, and closed tax equity financing in August 2023, supported by Raymond James and Monarch Private Capital.

“With a long-term power purchase agreement in place with well-established local utility Cooperative Energy, this project exemplifies our commitment to advancing the renewable energy transition across the country and making a positive impact on local communities,” said Stacey Kusters, country head, USA.

Cubico Sustainable Investments was founded in 2015 and is backed by the resources of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Canada’s largest single-profession pension plan, and PSP Investments, one of Canada’s largest pension investment managersCubico is headquartered in London and has offices in Athens (Greece), Milan (Italy), Austin and New York, Mexico City (Mexico), Madrid (Spain), Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane (Australia), Montevideo (Uruguay) and Bogotá (Colombia).

