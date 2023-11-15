Sunrise brief: California aims to absorb renewable generation with flexible demand appliances 

California aims to absorb renewable generation with flexible demand appliances California plans to shift 3 GW of load from dirtier, more expensive times of day to cleaner, less expensive times by setting flexible demand standards for many types of electric appliances. Global interest in California’s work is high, said a state agency commissioner.

VPPAs help paper and packaging company demonstrate environmental commitment WestRock, a specialist in paper and packaging solutions, enters into two virtual power purchase agreements with Engie North America for energy produced from Bernard Creek and Chillingham solar projects.

Long-duration storage and renewables can cut global industrial emissions by 65% A recent report from the LDES Council finds industrial carbon emissions comprise around a quarter of annual global greenhouse gasses, and are growing by 2% every year.

U.S.-sourced 500 MW solar / 1 GWh storage project in California achieves operations Intersect Power achieved commercial operations for the project that includes 250 MW of 4-hour duration energy storage on-site.

DSD Renewables secures $250 million strategic investment The renewable energy developer received funds from Cox Enterprises to accelerate its project portfolio.