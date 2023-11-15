People on the move: Black & McDonald Limited, Robroy Industries, and more

American Battery Technology Company, a critical battery materials company, hired Tony DiCenso as its director of corporate development and strategy. DiCenso brings over 15 years of industry experience in global commodities markets. He joins ABTC from Apple, where he was most recently responsible for global battery metals and cathode procurement, as well as long-term strategy development in support of Apple’s recycled battery materials initiatives.

Maxeon Solar Technologies announced Don Foldenauer as general manager of its Mesa Del Sol, New Mexico facility. Don is an accomplished leader with over 35 years of experience managing diverse teams and driving operations in the U.S. semiconductor, advanced materials, and solar manufacturing sectors. Before joining Maxeon, he served in the role of vice president of operations at Yield Engineering Systems as well as Jabil and Celestica.

Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced the appointment of Heather Cykoski as Senior Vice President, Industrial Automation, U.S & Canada.

More jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Anna Pavlova started a new position as Senior VP, Strategy, Market Development, and Sustainability at CarbonQuest

Jordan Covely started a new position as Assistant VP and Manager, Pre-Construction at Inovateus Solar

Bryan Ritti started a new position as Director of Brownfield Development at Teichos Energy

North America’s leading renewable energy search firm

Project Developer New York, NY

Solar Job Description As a Project Developer, you will lead project development activities from project conception to start of construction, working to proactively identify project barriers and implement strategies to overcome such barriers, including preparation of annual development budgets for projects at various locations in the United States and Canada. Why You Should Apply: Remote Opportunity

Health, Vision, and Dental Benefits

Competitive Salary and bonus opportunities

Rapidly growing development organization Responsibilities Coordinate project specific tasks including, interconnection applications, permitting and approvals, project communications, engineering and design, procurement, and construction review processes as well as providing an effective transitional basis into construction.

Work across internal departments and manage external consultants to drive projects forward and ensure success.

Identify and assess potential renewable energy sites using various siting tools to support the company’s pipeline goals.

Work with the real estate team to secure site control. If required, meet and negotiate with potential project landowners to acquire site control, maintain relationships and provide project information when needed.

Develop, clarify, and manage project scopes and project execution plans, track and manage contract deliverables, HS&E requirements, insurance needs and QA/QC plans.

Support PV/BESS technology selection, procurement initiatives, and project dependencies to ensure targeted development and construction outcomes are achieved (i.e., projects delivered safely, on-time, and on-budget).

Lead and manage public consultation and stakeholder engagement efforts with local communities, landowners, leaders, and with local, state, and federal regulatory bodies and decision makers.

Support continuous improvement of key development principles as well as identifying new opportunities to improve project execution and operational efficiencies. Qualifications Undergraduate degree in Engineering, Planning, Environmental Science, or related field.

Minimum 3+ years of project development and/or project management experience in renewable power generation, energy storage or similar industry.

Siting and land acquisition experience with a willingness to learn standard commercial contract language

Experience dealing with Federal, State, and local regulators, Agencies, and regulatory processes.

Experience with utility and distributed generation interconnection processes (PJM and MISO experience considered an asset).

Possess excellent, hands-on project management skills and demonstrated efficiency in providing project development support on multiple concurrent projects.

Successful experience with all aspects of project development, permitting, stakeholder consultation, and management of external consultants and internal teams.

Extensive knowledge of renewable technologies and energy storage.

Existing network of contacts and partners in the US solar and storage market preferred.

Knowledge of MS Office, including Project, Word, Excel, Sharepoint, GIS/mapping systems and document management systems.

Excellent analytical, issue resolution, communication skills and ability to manage multiple concurrent projects.

A flexible self-starter with the ability to exercise independent judgement, maintaining a strong work ethic and integrity Job Apply here.