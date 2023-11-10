Sunrise brief: California rooftop solar policy struggles serve as warning to nation

Agilitas Energy building 4.8 MW storage project in Con Edison footprint Under a ten-year contract, the non-wires project will discharge up to four hours of stored energy during the utility’s peak demand period.

New IRA rules expand access to community solar The Inflation Reduction Act is opening the door to new business models that will dramatically accelerate the development of community solar and the benefits it provides to consumers, while also simplifying the process.

Strategies to deploying solar in underserved communities Clean Energy States Alliance, assesses eight approaches U.S. foundations are following to support the development of solar and solar-plus-storage projects for community-serving institutions.

Shoals posts 48% year-over-year growth in record quarter The electrical balance of systems company’s gross margins shrank, leading to a net loss of $9.8 million. It has an ongoing legal case in which it is seeking damages from a wire insulation provider.

Solar Decathlon announces 105 teams for 2024 Design Challenge Representing 93 collegiate institutions, the teams will compete in designing high-performance, zero-energy buildings.

ReVision Energy to acquire Sunbug Solar, expanding Massachusetts footprint Once the acquisition is complete, Sunbug will operate under the ReVision brand, serving New England customers with all electric technology including solar, heat pumps, EV chargers, heat pump water heaters and battery storage.

California rooftop solar policy struggles serve as warning to nation In the pv magazine Roundtables US 2023 live event, four expert panelists shared their views on the post-NEM 3.0 California rooftop solar market, and how energy storage will need to play an increasingly important role.