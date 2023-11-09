ReVision Energy to acquire Sunbug Solar, expanding Massachusetts footprint

ReVision Energy announced it is acquiring Massachusetts-based Sunbug Solar, a Somerville, Mass.-based solar provider established in 2009.

ReVision Energy, reportedly the largest employee-owned solar installer in the country, has 20 years experience in the renewable energy industry and serves Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts customers. The company has offices in South Portland and Montville, Maine; Brentwood and Enfield, New Hampshire; and North Andover, Massachusetts. With over 400 employee co-owners, 15,000 installations, ReVision is a Certified B Corp and member of Amicus Solar Cooperative.

The Amicus Solar Cooperative comprises 75 member companies ranging in size from 10 to 420 employees. Combined, Amicus members reportedly employ over 4,000 solar energy and storage professionals across 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, and western Canada. Amicus facilitates collaboration among its members, enabling veteran solar companies to share knowledge with smaller companies, with a goal of furthering the industry overall. They share insights on topics such as safety, marketing, sales, installation best practices, understanding policy changes and they also pool their purchasing needs in supplier partnerships.

With the acquisition of Sunbug Solar, also an Amicus member, ReVision increases its footprint in the state of Massachusetts. The state has a target of doubling solar installations and quadrupling energy storage deployment by 2030 as well as putting one million electric vehicles on the road in the same timeframe.

According to a recent state study, more than 10 times the current amount of solar will need to be installed to generate the 27 to 34 GW necessary for Massachusetts to reach its decarbonization goals.

For more on Massachusetts’ clean energy plans, read 50 states of solar incentives: Massachusetts.

Sunbug Solar and ReVision Energy executives said by working together, they can install more solar, advocate more effectively for clean energy regulation and provide a comprehensive range of solar energy solutions.

“If we are to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to clean and renewable energy. This goal cannot be achieved alone or done in a way that leaves out vulnerable communities,” said Fortunat Mueller, CEO and president of ReVision Energy.

The brand transition is expected to be complete in mid-2024, at which time Sunbug Solar’s offices in Woburn and Westfield will unite with ReVision Energy’s North Andover office and will all operate under the ReVision Energy brand, serving Sunbug Solar’s 3,000 existing clients as well as new customers. Sunbug’s 60 employees will join ReVision Energy’s team of 400 employee co-owners and become eligible to become employee-owners as well.

Sunbug Solar CEO Janice DiPietro will transition to a leadership role at ReVision Energy.

“The alignment between our two companies is extremely strong,” said DiPietro. “We share common values, processes, and an unwavering commitment to do right by our employees, customers, and the communities we serve.”

ReVision Energy established its Massachusetts branch in North Andover in 2017. Collectively, the two organizations have completed more than 4,000 installations in Massachusetts and 18,000 across New England.