Sunrise brief: Enphase launches home EV charger

Tesla solar business slips 48% year-over-year Meanwhile, the automaker’s energy storage unit boosted revenues by 40%, according to its Q3 earnings report.
California sets first appliance standards to balance renewables To help balance variable renewable generation, California has set flexible demand standards for pool controls. The standards will help the state achieve its target of 7 GW of load flexibility by 2030 while saving consumers money.
Peak Energy moves toward establishing a domestic market for sodium-ion energy storage systems Sodium-ion energy storage system manufacturer, Peak Energy, is working to streamline what it believes is the biggest bottleneck to scaling enough battery energy storage systems to accommodate 80% renewable energy generation and 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035.
How to stop grading the land for solar and learn to love nature’s curves All-terrain solar trackers solve for community pushback against destructive site grading.
Downward trend for PV module prices losing momentum If demand picks up again toward the end of the year due to the current price situation, the downward trend for PV module prices could be stopped, according to pvXchange’s Martin Schachinger.
