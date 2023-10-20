Briggs & Stratton launches new lithium iron phosphate battery packages

From pv magazine Global

Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions, a US-based provider of battery systems and standby generators, has unveiled a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery package comprising a battery, a 6 kW inverter and a control system.

“These packages offer a simplified, state-of-the-art technology solution that is versatile enough to serve a variety of energy applications across homes and businesses — from grid-tied solar systems to off-grid energy systems to backup power for outage management,” said Tom Rugg, SVP & President – Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions.

All packages utilize the company’s SimpliPHI and AmpliPHI battery technologies, which the manufacturer said can easily be scaled to increase capacity to 299 kWh per system.

The company offers the SimpliPHI ESS Package with a 4.9 kWh battery, its SimpliPHI 6 kW inverter and its EnergyTrak control system. This package can rely on up to four batteries to reach a capacity of up to 19.92 kWh and reportedly offers up to 32 hours of backup.

“The SimpliPHI ESS Package is suitable for indoor or outdoor installation and has an IP65 rating for operating in all weather conditions. To provide more storage capacity and backup power for larger power needs, multiple batteries can be run in parallel,” the manufacturer stated.

The AmpliPHI ESS Package is based on a 3.8 kWh battery, the SimpliPHI 6 kW inverter and the EnergyTrak control system. It can also utilize up to four batteries and reach a capacity of up to 15.48 kWh. It purportedly ensures up to 25 hours of backup power.

“The package can be scaled with the addition of AmpliPHI batteries to meet larger power needs,” Briggs & Stratton said.

Both products come with a 15-year warranty. The battery technology is said to have a lifecycle of more than 10,000 cycles and a depth of discharge (DoD) of 80%.

The company also said the new products are engineered and assembled in the USA.