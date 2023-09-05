Sunrise brief: Non-lithium long-duration battery to join Salt River Project

Non-lithium long-duration battery to join Salt River Project The 5 MW, 10-hour-duration Desert Blume project will use CMBlu’s Organic Solid-Flow non-lithium technology.
DOE supports retooling of U.S. automotive factories for electric vehicle revolution The Department of Energy $15.5 billion package will provide grants and loans to retrofit existing manufacturing centers, and bolster battery manufacturing, with a focus on high-quality jobs.
Yaskawa Solectria Solar introduces 175 kW to 250 kW utility-scale string inverters The U.S.-made inverters are optimized for First Solar modules qualify for the domestic content bonus tax credit, said the company.
U.S. August irradiance: Sunshine before the storm in the South In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Tropical Storm Hillary and its associated cloud systems led to significantly lower irradiance than usual for August, in a broad area from Baja, through Southern California, and along the Rockies to British Columbia.
U.S. and India launch joint renewable energy tech platform The renewable energy platform has an initial focus on green hydrogen, wind power, long-duration energy storage, and the exploration of geothermal energy.
