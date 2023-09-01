Yaskawa Solectria Solar introduces 175 kW to 250 kW utility-scale string inverters

Yaskawa Solectria Solar announced it will exhibit its new XGI 1500-250 series of utility-scale string inverters at the RE+ 2023 event, September 11-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Solectria’s full line of inverters range from 25 kW to 250kW, with string combiners and web-based monitoring for all sizes of solar arrays. The new XGI series inverters are Made in USA at its Illinois facility, made of U.S. and global components. The company said its products qualify for the domestic content bonus tax credit within the Inflation Reduction Act.

The XGI 1500-250 series was developed in collaboration with U.S. solar panel manufacturer First Solar and are optimized for the company’s solar modules. Tesla PowerPack Microgrid systems have also been tested and demonstrated for compatibility with the XGI 1500 series.

The inverters feature Silicon Carbide technology and have an electrically grounded DC input for optimal performance and longevity.

“As the largest and longest-standing U.S. Manufacturer of PV inverters for Commercial and Utility applications, Yaskawa Solectria Solar is proud to showcase our newest XGI 1500 inverter models and energy storage solutions at RE+ this year” said Mark Goodreau, general manager at Yaskawa Solectria Solar. “We look forward to helping project developers and owners to qualify for the 10% Domestic Content Bonus Credit by designing PV systems with our U.S. manufactured inverters.”

The XGI 1500 series comes in output ratings between 175 kW and 250 kW, with 480 Vac and 600 Vac configurations. The absolute maximum input voltage is 1500 Vdc and the peak efficiency is 99%, while the CEC rated efficiency is 98.5%.

For communications and monitoring, the inverters are WiFi and Ethernet compatible and have SunSpec Modbus TCP/IP monitoring. Firmware updates can be performed remote or local.

The inverters have passed IEEE 1547 and UL 1741 standards for safety and the enclosure is polyester powder-coated aluminum that is NEMA 4X, IEC IP66 and Type 3R rated. Each unit measures 29.5 inches by 44.3 inches and 15.4 inches deep and weighs 290 lbs. The inverters come standard with a 5 year warranty with option for 10 years.

Find the products on display at RE+ Las Vegas, booth 925, Sands Level 2. Read the full spec sheet here.