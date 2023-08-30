People on the move: Pine Gate Renewables, ConnectDER, GridBeyond and more

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) today announced that Colin Silver is taking on a new role as senior vice president of content and strategy, and that Jasmile De-Jesus is the organization’s chief of staff.
In this new role, Silver will oversee SEIA’s content development portfolio, including events and education programming, as well as strategic projects and initiatives to advance the organization’s long-term planning.
As chief of staff, De-Jesus will support the president and CEO and executive team with project management, internal communication, and other advisory functions.
GridBeyond, a provider of intelligent energy solutions, has named Sean McEvoy as the company’s president of North America and chief product officer.
With over twenty years’ experience at the forefront of technology innovation, Sean will lead the North American team, with a critical focus on pioneering front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter AI solution development, a role which combines his technical expertise and passion for connecting innovation with real-world applications. The appointment follows GridBeyond’s recent acquisition of Veritone Energy Business Inc, which has doubled the size of GridBeyond’s team in North America.
Inspiration Mobility announced that it has expanded its leadership team to include Claire Broido Johnson, a climate tech leader who co-founded SunEdison, as chief operating officer, and Mark Richardson, a global automotive and fleet expert, as managing director, fleet.
Both Broido Johnson and Richardson will support Inspiration as it scales to meet increasing demand to decarbonize commercial transportation through electrification.
“With Claire and Mark on board, Inspiration will continue to expand its leadership position as the go-to partner for organizations serious about making real progress towards electrification,” said Inspiration chief executive officer Josh Green. “Claire’s leadership in clean energy and operations enables us to scale more quickly to meet the surging demand from fleets of all sizes that want a single, trusted partner to deliver on their transportation decarbonization goals.”
Green continued, “The future of transportation is electric. Mark is known in both the automotive and fleet industries as an expert who creates solutions that improve both an organization’s operational and financial performance. When Mark attests that EVs, when done right, will deliver bottom line results without any additional operating risk, companies pay attention.”
ConnectDER a provider of quick connection adapters for solar and other distributed energy resources (DER), announced today the appointment of two vice presidents to its leadership team, Brian Saucier as vice president of engineering, and David Wang as vice president of supply chain operations. Combined, Saucier and Wang bring decades of leadership, energy, product and technology experience to ConnectDER’s growing team.
Caelux a perovskites specialist, announced the appointment of Charlie Hasselbrink as the company’s new chief technology officer.
Hasselbrink is an exceptional technologist known for identifying organizational and technical gaps and quickly implementing the systems and processes necessary to achieve organizational outcomes. He has an impressive history of overseeing large-scale development programs and leveraging predictive models to accelerate product innovation and develop better customer experiences. Hasselbrink’s vision extends beyond technological innovation to nurturing talent, fostering a strong culture of mentorship, and maintaining robust relationships with stakeholders across the board.
Technical Writer
- Dallas, TX
- Solar
Job Description
As a Technical Writer with a passion for renewable energy, you will work closely with the product and marketing teams to develop comprehensive documentation related to the organizations products. The ideal candidate should have strong communication skills, experience in the solar PV industry, and a drive for growth.
Why You Should Apply:
- Remote/Hybrid Opportunity
- Medical, Dental, and Vision Benefits
- 401k matching plan
- Tier 1 inverter manufacturer
- Focus on Employee Engagement
- Innovative and growing product lines
Key Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with product team to maintain up-to-date and consistent product documentation and customer facing content
- Create and refine technical content including product manuals, datasheets, application notes, and white papers
- Gather information from subject matter experts to develop, organize, and write product specifications and process documentation
- Drive and manage website content
- Drive product content for regular outbound newsletters and technical bulletins
- Develop a thorough understanding and knowledge of the organization’s products and solutions for the North American Commercial/Utility solar PV and energy storage markets
Skills/Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in a technical field or equivalent experience
- Technical writing or marketing experience
- Knowledge of the solar PV and/or energy storage industry
- Familiarity with Commercial & Utility market segments of photovoltaics desired
- Excellent communication skills – written, verbal, and technical
- Ability to manage and oversee multiple projects and/or programs concurrently
- Ability to communicate effectively across cross-functional, international teams
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
- Ability to analyze and solve problems effectively
- Ability to create and deliver effective presentations to technical audiences
Apply here.
