Sunrise brief: Google to sell rooftop solar mapping data 

Also on the rise: Bila Solar announces plans to manufacture lightweight solar modules in U.S. HelioWing: Pre-assembled residential solar canopy. And more.

Image: Google

Share

Bila Solar announces plans to manufacture lightweight solar modules in U.S.  The Singapore-based developer of glassless, frameless solar modules plans to invest nearly $35 million to renovate a facility in Indianapolis.

Floating solar to power Utah water treatment plant  Ameresco was selected to design and install a floating solar array for Mountain Regional Water.

Google to sell rooftop solar mapping data  New application programming interfaces (API) datasets from Google are designed for solar marketplace websites, solar installers, SaaS developers, and any user looking to understand rooftop solar potential of a particular address.

HelioWing: Pre-assembled residential solar canopy  World4Solar designed the HelioWing as a modular solar canopy that comes pre-configured and can be installed in a day.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.