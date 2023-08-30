Sunrise brief: Google to sell rooftop solar mapping data 

Bila Solar announces plans to manufacture lightweight solar modules in U.S. The Singapore-based developer of glassless, frameless solar modules plans to invest nearly $35 million to renovate a facility in Indianapolis.
Floating solar to power Utah water treatment plant Ameresco was selected to design and install a floating solar array for Mountain Regional Water.
Google to sell rooftop solar mapping data New application programming interfaces (API) datasets from Google are designed for solar marketplace websites, solar installers, SaaS developers, and any user looking to understand rooftop solar potential of a particular address.
HelioWing: Pre-assembled residential solar canopy World4Solar designed the HelioWing as a modular solar canopy that comes pre-configured and can be installed in a day.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.