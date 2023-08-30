Sunrise brief: Google to sell rooftop solar mapping data 

Bila Solar announces plans to manufacture lightweight solar modules in U.S. The Singapore-based developer of glassless, frameless solar modules plans to invest nearly $35 million to renovate a facility in Indianapolis.

Floating solar to power Utah water treatment plant Ameresco was selected to design and install a floating solar array for Mountain Regional Water.

Google to sell rooftop solar mapping data New application programming interfaces (API) datasets from Google are designed for solar marketplace websites, solar installers, SaaS developers, and any user looking to understand rooftop solar potential of a particular address.

HelioWing: Pre-assembled residential solar canopy World4Solar designed the HelioWing as a modular solar canopy that comes pre-configured and can be installed in a day.