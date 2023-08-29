HelioWing: Pre-assembled residential solar canopy

World4Solar, a Nevada-based company, developed a freestanding solar canopy designed for residential use.

The HelioWing is available in two base models, HelioWing 5 with 7.38 kWp and the HelioWing 7 with 9.84 kWp. The canopy design can be customized with features like storage capacity or a carport with a built-in EV charger. The modular energy systems come preassembled and preconfigured.

World4Solar noted that when set up by a certified installer on a prepared foundation, the canopy should take about six hours to install.

“We are excited about the trend for self-sustaining and energy efficient power for multi-unit residential and commercial installations,” says Marc Hofer, CEO of World4Solar. “Our contemporary décor design fits in with all environments, and its weatherproof solar covered roof provides lighting, shade and rain protection where needed.”

The HelioWing can be used grid-tied or off-grid. When connected to the power grid, in certain utility markets the system owner may be able to earn credits for the clean energy generated and exported. To operate off-grid, or to store electricity for later use, battery packs are available that can store energy up to 25 kWh or up to 100 kWh with an external battery module.

Two available Level 2 chargers per unit work with all electric vehicles and add 25 miles average of range per hour of charging.

HelioWing is waterproof rated and has an average 20-year life span. The system comes with a 10-year warranty.

World4Solar will be exhibiting at RE+ 2023 Expo, September 11 to 14, 2023 in Las Vegas in the Kern Solar Structures booth #4161.