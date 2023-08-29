Jaguar building large-scale storage system with second-life EV batteries

UK car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover says it is partnering with Wykes Engineering to build large-scale stationary energy systems based on second-life lithium-ion batteries from its I-PACE electric vehicles.
The system will store renewable energy coming from unspecified wind and solar plants, the company said, noting that it will have a storage capacity of 2.5 MWh.
“The batteries supplied have been taken from prototype and engineering test vehicles, and JLR aims to supply enough batteries to store a total of 7.5 MWh of energy – enough to power 750 homes for a day – by the end of 2023,” the company said. “After this point, more containers can be created to house additional second-life batteries removed from used production vehicles in the future.”
The I-PACE battery, developed in collaboration with Switzerland-based Pramac, has a storage capacity of 90.2 kWh. Weighing 610 kg and measuring 2,280 mm x 1474 mm x 300 mm, the battery has retained 70% to 80% of its original capacity, according to Jaguar Land Rover. The company emphasized that no extra manufacturing processes or battery module removal is necessary.
The company said that that every battery is linked to an inverter to optimize energy production.
“Its advanced engineering makes the I-PACE battery perfect for second-life, and even third-life, applications in low-energy situations once battery health falls below the stringent requirements of an electric vehicle,” Jaguar Land Rover stated. “Once the battery does finally come to the end of its usable life, it is 95% recyclable.”
