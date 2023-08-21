Sunrise brief: Five major solar panel suppliers found in violation of antidumping laws 

Federal government proposes new rules for green-grid construction The DOE established an interagency program to try to streamline the approval and construction of transmission grids with a timeboxed approach to the research collaboration building and renovation phase.
California’s first full-scale direct air capture hub awarded $11.8 million The hub could potentially remove more than 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide every year, or the equivalent of eliminating 220,000 gasoline vehicles on the road annually.
Five major solar panel suppliers found in violation of antidumping laws Units of BYD, Longi, Canadian Solar, Trina Solar and New East Solar were found in violation of trade laws and now face heavy tariffs. Three major suppliers were found to not be in violation.
Clean energy jobs seeing growth across the U.S. Jobs in clean energy outpaced the overall workforce, adding nearly 4% from 2021 to 2022. That number is expected to rise as projects come to fruition as a result of passage of important clean energy legislation.
U.S. awards $34 million to 19 hydrogen projects As the U.S. and British government press ahead with their hydrogen support projects, a team from Korea and the U..S has developed an iridium nanostructure catalyst, which decreased the amount of the chemical element. Meanwhile, hydrogen projects are proceeding in West Virginia, Denmark, Finland, and Japan.
New York State increases clean energy storage research incentives Four demonstration projects receive funding to test and scale different long-duration energy storage technology proposals.
