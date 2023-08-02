SolarEdge stock trades down despite record revenue in Q2

SolarEdge Technologies, a specialist in smart energy solutions, provides solar storage, electric vehicle charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services. In its Q2 2023 earnings call the company reported record revenues of $991.3 million, up 5% from $943.9 million in the prior quarter and up 36% from $727.8 million in the same quarter last year. SolarEdge beat Wall Street’s consensus estimate by 0.21%, an estimate it has now consistently beaten in the last four quarters.

Revenues from the solar segment were a record $947.4 million, up 4% from $908.5 million in the prior quarter and up 38% from $687.6 million in the same quarter last year.

The company reported that it shipped a record 4.3 GW of inverters in Q2, up from 3.6 GW shipped in Q1. It also reported that it shipped 269 MWh of batteries, up slightly from 221 MWh shipped in the previous quarter. The overall GAAP gross margin was 32.7%, while the gross margin from the solar segment was 34.7%.

“We are pleased with our results for the second quarter, in particular our strong performance in Europe in both the residential and commercial solar segments,” said Zvi Lando, chief executive officer of SolarEdge. “While the U.S. residential solar market is currently seeing some headwinds primarily related to higher interest rates, we are navigating through this period by leveraging our geographic and multi-segment strengths in the solar markets and expect to benefit from the positive long-term outlook for this sector.”

The company said it expects revenue between $880 million and $920 million for Q4, a negative surprised when compared with Wall Street estimates of $1.05 billion.

“The U.S. residential solar market is currently seeing some headwinds primarily related to higher interest rates,” said Lando.

SolarEdge shares were down 18.36%, trading at $195.51 at the close on August 2.