Generac acquires microgrid controller specialist Ageto

Generac Power Systems, known for its generators, battery backup and other power products, has acquired Ageto, a provider of microgrid controllers.

Ageto, based in Fort Collins, Colorado, developed the ARC microgrid controller, designed to integrate, optimize and manage distributed conventional resources, renewable energy resources and electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the commercial & industrial (C&I) market. Its controller provides a single interface for monitoring all components of a microgrid, the company reports.

“This acquisition enhances our ability to offer a complete energy technology ecosystem to domestic commercial & industrial customers with multi-asset sites,” said Erik Wilde, EVP and president, Domestic C&I at Generac. “By integrating Ageto’s industry-leading microgrid controller and advanced software into our systems, we’re simplifying asset integration, control and optimization for our customers and creating a competitive advantage for Generac.”

Generac has worked with Ageto since 2021, incorporating its microgrid controllers into Generac’s battery energy storage systems (BESS) solutions and generator sets. The transaction closed on August 1, 2024. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Generac was recently named a leader by Wood Mackenzie in the residential solar-plus-storage market. Not so long ago, Generac specialized in fossil-fuel based generators but it has fast become a leader in residential clean energy. PWRcell is its residential storage product, and coupled with the Concerto platform that is part of Generac Grid Services, it provides a distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) that is designed to detect spikes in demand, signaling to the the batteries to automatically dispatch clean energy based on real-time grid conditions.

Generac signed on with Southern California Edison (SCE) as a virtual power plant participant, using this solution to scale the utility’s Power Flex program.

Generac first stepped into the commercial and industrial (C&I) market when it acquired PowerPlay Battery Energy Storage Systems, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm. PowerPlay specializes in turnkey battery energy storage systems for commercial and industrial customers, with systems sized up to 7 MWh. Generac said the acquisition will help the company offer a more complete ecosystem of products and solutions to C&I customers.