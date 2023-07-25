Sunrise brief: Meyer Burger to bring 2 GW of solar cell manufacturing to Colorado

Solid-state lithium-ion batteries based on foil-based negative electrodes Georgia Institute of Technology researchers used aluminum foil-based negative electrodes with engineered microstructures in an all-solid-state lithium-ion cell configuration. They have reported hundreds of stable cycles with practically relevant areal capacities at high current densities.

2 GW Meyer Burger solar cell factory in Colorado, hints of more coming The Swiss-German solar machine and module manufacturer has announced it will redirect solar cell manufacturing machines planned for Germany to Colorado in order to get the factory up by the end of 2024, which would make all of their Arizona solar modules qualify for the IRA”s “domestic content”.

Interfaith group uses moral suasion to advance solar power for Philadelphia A Philadelphia interfaith group seeks to persuade the utility serving the region to contract for more solar and wind power. Pennsylvania’s renewable generation ranks 45th out of 50 states, said the group’s executive director.

How will the latest change to net metering impact solar adoption in California? With the changes to net metering incentives introduced in April, homeowners and installers alike are faced with the unknown. Amir Cohen, general manager, SolarEdge Technologies, discusses what installers need to do now to help their businesses and customers thrive in the California solar industry’s ‘new normal’.

Solar contractor tool helps quote roofing and solar in one SumoQuote partnered with EagleView to expand its roofing tool to also offer quotes on new solar installations.