Solar contractor tool helps quote roofing and solar in one

Canadian company SumoQuote launched its solar quoting system featuring EagleView TrueDesign as the premium design partner. SumoQuote Solar is a software tool that allows contractors to quote roofing and solar in one place.

SumoQuote Solar, an add-on to the company’s roofing tool that is available through a subscription, enables roofing contractors to offer solar to any roofing quote. Often homeowner’s looking to install solar need to first replace their roof, so this all-in-one tool can be used for both quotes.

EagleView, a specialist in geospatial technology, has a geospatial data and imagery library that the company reports encompasses 94% of the U.S. population. EagleView TrueDesign makes use of the imagery data to help installers create a sales-ready design with accurate PVWatts-backed production forecasts. The platform creates a report for customers, empowering sales representatives to move projects forward. Once the sale is closed, the installer can use the one-button planning process and to generate a CAD design after a few hours of processing. “This is only possible through EagleView’s level of granularity,” Peter Cleveland, Eagleview’s VP of solar sales told pv magazine USA.

TrueDesign is intended to save installers a lot of time and resources, as a truck roll is no longer necessary to bring a site surveyor to the home. It also minimizes risks for installers who have employees climbing ladders for manual pen-and-paper site surveys on rooftops, as well. Interior structures must still be manually observed, but the shortened site survey time is significant, according to EagleView.

SumoQuote Solar can be added to any paid subscription for an additional $150/month which includes 10 free quotes. Roofing installers who already use SumoQuote will get access to preferred report pricing when they use the EagleView add on.

SumoQuote will host a live web class on why and how to add solar to a roofing business. Register here for “Double Your Revenue: The Roofers Guide to Solar” taking place on Thursday, August 3 at 11 a.m. MST.