Sunrise brief: European warehouses store 40 GW of unsold solar panels

Tesla adds a ‘Charge on Solar’ feature to its Powerwall batteries By selecting the feature in an app, Tesla owners can set their Powerwall to charge their vehicle solely on excess stored solar production.
Federal agencies urged to tap 25 GW potential of solar on canals A large environmental coalition signed a letter to support solar array construction on 8,000 miles of federal open-air canals.
Fraunhofer ISE unveils 15.8%-efficient organic solar cell Germany’s Fraunhofer ISE has achieved a world record efficiency for organic cells at the lab level. It now aims to bring the PV technology to market maturity.
Sound waves could bring III-V solar cell costs down to Earth Researchers show the potential of a new sonic liftoff technique in reducing manufacturing costs of highly efficient III-V solar cells.
European warehouses store 40 GW of unsold solar panels Rystad Energy says that about $7.8 billion of solar panels are now being stored in Europe, but European developers continued to buy solar modules from China throughout the first half of this year.
New York Green Bank provides $25 million credit debt facility for energy storage The credit facility will help fund NineDot Energy’s pipeline of battery storage projects in New York State, and is the first pure play energy storage transaction completed by NY Green Bank.
