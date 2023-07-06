Sunrise brief: California’s electricity duck curve is deepening 

People on the move: Endurant Energy, Onyx Renewables, Directional Services, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Complete Solaria to go public via SPAC merger Complete Solaria, an integrated provider of solar installation solutions using Solaria’s own solar modules, plans to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker “CSLR” by the end of July 2023.

First Solar secures 1 GW module order Capital Power will purchase thin-film solar modules for projects built across North America, with deliveries beginning in 2026

New study finds growing inequality in metal footprints of renewable power value chains A U.S.-Chinese research team has investigated the flow of iron, copper, aluminum, and other precious metals from source to end-use destination in the renewable energy infrastructure value chain. It found significant imbalances that can be attributed to the continuous outsourcing of metal demand for the renewable power sector to developing economies.

Zero Energy Design Designation recognizes schools for sustainable building curriculum The Department of Energy designation recognizes schools for demonstrating a three-year commitment to preparing students for a zero-carbon future by offering a building science education curriculum within their programs of study. DOE is seeking applicants through July 7.

San Diego Community Power inks solar-plus-storage deal with Ormat The community choice aggregator entered a 20-year power purchase agreement for the 42 MW solar, 140 MWh storage project, located next to an existing Ormat Technologies geothermal facility.

California’s electricity duck curve is deepening The mismatch between times of peak solar generation and peak electricity demand is deepening, but energy storage buildout across the state is set to balance the grid

DOE advances $1 billion of $7 billion clean hydrogen strategy The demand-side initiative will help advance clean hydrogen hubs and support President Biden’s Investing in America agenda for building a clean energy economy with 100,000 jobs

Solar defends title as most popular U.S. electricity source Pew Research reports a steady Democratic support for solar energy while its acceptance among Republicans has fallen, particularly following the most recent presidential transition.