People on the move: Endurant Energy, Onyx Renewables, Directional Services, and more

Hy24, a clean hydrogen investment fund manager, has hired Guillaume Lesueur, former head of EDF Pulse Ventures, as managing director. Guillaume will head up Hy24’s latest investment initiative dedicated to scaling-up clean hydrogen technologies and equipment manufacturers.

Boralex announced the appointment of Mihaela Stefanov as senior vice president, enterprise risk management and corporate social responsibility (CSR). With this new role, Ms. Stefanov joins the Boralex Executive Committee effective immediately.

Directional Services, Inc., a renewable energy contractor and utility-scale solar electrical company, has named Rachel Bagley in the newly established position of vice president, Center of Excellence. In her role, she will develop best practices and ensure operational integrity with key leaders across the company when delivering renewable energy projects to its customers nationwide.

More jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Angie Daoud started a new position as executive VP of Operations at Onyx Renewables Partners L.P.

Nicole Roe was promoted to director of partner success at Enerflo

Matt McLaughlin started a new position as director, supply chain management at Endurant Energy

Nick Williams started a new position as CEO at Renewable Energy Brokerage & Advisory

RFP Administrator | Montvale, NJ

Job Description

As the RFP Administrator, you will be responsible for overseeing the proposal pipeline using CRM to ensure that quotes are completed and followed up on by the sales team.

Responsibilities:

Drive proposal content for the Sales and Business Development team including the proposal outline and schedule and assure that the proposal is compliant, compelling and persuasive in accordance with the solicitation requirements

Review and understand government solicitations to include Draft RFPs, Final

RFPs, Amendments, questions and answers, and final proposal revisions (FPRs)

Ensure compliance with company’s proposal processes, templates, checklists, standard write-ups, tools, best practices, and proposal repository procedures

Manage all proposal activities to include planning, conducting, and facilitating kickoff meetings, storyboarding, standup meetings, reviews, and final approval submission

Complete RFPs, create proposal outlines and compliance metrics, and develop templates to develop quality content

Maintain clear and effective communications, setting expectations, assigning roles and responsibilities to all team members

Assume direct ownership of the proposal for entire proposal lifecycle, including post-submission support up to contract award

Maintain a close relationship with the Sales and Business Development team and actively participate in management activities during the pre-solicitation phase

Define, document, implement, and support continual proposal process improvement

Manage and deploy proposal consultants to meet proposal requirements, as needed

Qualifications:

5 – 10 years experience working with Commercial Solar bid management

Experience leading large complex and competitive bids

Bachelor’s degree in related field from accredited college or university or equivalent experience.

Apply here.