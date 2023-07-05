Sunrise brief: Clean energy jobs outpace the overall market 

Clean energy jobs outpace the overall market A report from the Department of Energy revealed that clean energy jobs grew 3.9% last year.

10 best practices for building trust when developing solar projects Strategies and best practices for building trust and overcoming opposition to solar project development, based on a Clean Power Hour podcast that delved into public acceptance challenges around solar projects.

Beef cattle agrivoltaics on an Oregon family ranch Bear Valley Solar will deploy 240 kW of the 1.5 MW cattle-sited solar field pasture this year, with the first phase of construction ramping up this summer, developer David McFeeters-Krone tells pv magazine USA.

NREL study builds framework to accommodate EV-charging infrastructure A multi-state electric vehicle charging network meant to cater to the more than 42 million EVs projected to hit the road by 2030.

DOE provides $178 million to schools to lower energy costs and emissions As Part of the Investing in America Agenda, the funding will benefit about 74,000 students in 97 school buildings.