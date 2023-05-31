Sunrise brief: Energy-insecure households in the U.S. pay 27% more for electricity than others

Longi launches 590 W TOPCon solar module with 22.8% efficiency The new series comes in seven versions, with power outputs between 560 W and 590 W. The power conversion efficiency ranges between 21.7% and 22.8%.

Texas Sunset Bill softens the blow from anti-renewables changes Texas politicians and lobby groups came to a resolution late Sunday night, May 28, which amends recently filed legislation from SB 624 designed to set severe restrictions on the permitting of wind, solar and clean energy assets in the coming years.

Energy-insecure households in the U.S. pay 27% more for electricity than others On a square-foot basis, the issue of inequality is made worse by higher costs for energy usage in the nation. Efforts like community solar programs are underway to boost low-income participation in the cost benefits of renewable energy.

Daikin unveils air-to-water heat pump for commercial applications Daikin Applied Americas has developed an air-to-water heat pump that can produce 91.2 kW of heat and 23.58 tons of cooling. The new device can be used as a cascade system with water-to-water heat pumps, and can switch between cooling and heating modes, depending on temperature requirements.

CSI Solar announces initial public offering pricing on Shanghai Stock Exchange Canadian Solar’s global module, battery and inverter solutions business is issuing 541 million shares, or 15% of 3.6 billion outstanding shares, at $1.17 per share (11.10 RMB) raising the equivalent of $848 million in proceeds.

Meyer Burger considers U.S. solar cell manufacturing, in talks with Sunrun & Sunnova In a recent interview with Roth MKN, Meyer Burger indicated that new guidance on the domestic content requirement, along with manufacturing incentives, have boosted their interest in manufacturing the solar cells for their 2 GW Arizona module factory.

Software provider introduces hail detection solution for solar projects Hail events have historically posed a considerable risk for utility solar projects, with weather instances creating up to $100 million in damages at large projects located in “Hail Alley” states such as Texas.

Global investment in clean energy nearly doubles that of fossil fuels For every dollar invested in fossil fuels, 1.7 dollars are invested in clean technologies. Five years ago, it was a one-to-one ratio, said the International Energy Agency.

Clearway, Enel executives propose three ways to fix utility-scale interconnection Systematic transmission planning within grid regions, a “connect and manage” approach to interconnection, and using automation in interconnection studies were key solutions that could make interconnection faster and lower-cost, two leaders of renewables development firms said on a webinar.