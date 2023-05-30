Daikin unveils air-to-water heat pump for commercial applications

From pv magazine global

Daikin Applied Americas, a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based unit of Japan-based Daikin Industries, has released an air-to-water heat pump for new or retrofit commercial rooftop applications such as office buildings, schools, and commercial retail spaces.

“The Trailblazer HP is an air-to-water heat pump chiller that provides a reversing function that allows the chiller to switch between cooling and heating modes based on the temperature requirements of the space or process being conditioned,” Daikin said in a statement.

The device has a heating capacity of 91.2 kW and a cooling capacity of 23.58 tons. Its coefficient of performance (COP) in heating mode is 3.12 and the seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) is 3.31.

The heat pump measures 70.8 inches x 47 inches x 111.25 inches and weighs 2,010.6 pounds.

“This heat pump range is the result of careful design, aimed to optimize the energy efficiency of the unit, with the objective of bringing down operating costs and improving installation profitability, effectiveness, and economical management,” Daikin said in a data sheet. “The heat pump features high efficiency scroll compressors, large condenser coil surface area for maximum heat transfer and low discharge pressure, continuous fan speed modulation, and a brazed plate evaporator with low refrigerant pressure drops.” Scroll compressors work in a circular motion, as opposed to up-and-down piston compressors. The compressors are connected in tandem on a single refrigerating circuit and are fitted on rubber antivibration mounts and complete with oil charge, according to Daikin. The device uses R410A as the refrigerant, with a global warming potential (GWP) of 2,088. Daikin Applied Americas sells products globally.